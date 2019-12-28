Northern Indiana county eyes saving 125-year-old courthouse

WINAMAC, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana county's 125-year-old courthouse will be saved from demolition and renovated as part of a $6 million preservation project.

Pulaski County officials had announced plans in 2018 to tear down the building in the county seat of Winamac and move all county offices into an addition at the county's justice center.

But county officials recently approved what they call the “middle option” renovation plan, which will cost just above $6 million to complete, the (Logansport) Pharos-Tribune reported.

That plan would renovate the courthouse, which was built of Indiana limestone in 1894 in the Romanesque revival architectural style, and move the Pulaski County Circuit Court and its judge’s chambers to the county justice center.

County commissioners president Kenny Becker said the county council now needs to find money for the renovation.

“We’re on the path,"he said. “We made one step forward. Now we’ve got to put one foot in front of the other to keep on going."

The planned renovation will include making the building, which has seen little maintenance over the past quarter-century, more energy efficient by updating its heating and cooling system. The building's plumbing, fire protection, electrical system and safety and security systems would also be upgraded.

The Indiana Landmarks historic preservation group listed the courthouse on its 10 Most Endangered list in April.