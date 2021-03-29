Notre Dame announces plan to vaccinate all students in April

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — University of Notre Dame officials say they will be able to vaccinate all students on the South Bend campus by the end of the spring semester.

The school will receive enough Pfizer vaccine for every student to be fully inoculated with both necessary doses before the end of May, university president Rev. John Jenkins said in a letter to students, faculty and staff Thursday night. A vaccination clinic is anticipated to open by Mid-April, but students are only being encouraged — not required — to receive the shots.