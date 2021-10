PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine officials have reported 575 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state's total number of cases to more than 100,000.

The Portland Press Herald reports that roughly 1 in 13 Maine residents have contracted the virus as of Friday, with higher rates in inland and rural counties. The highest rate of overall infections is in Androscoggin County, where about 1 in 10 residents have had COVID. Hancock County has the lowest rate.