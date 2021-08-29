'Nunsense A-Men!' takes Shelton's Center Stage next month

SHELTON - Center Stage Theatre’s latest production “Nunsense A-Men!” will be taking center stage next month.

Performances will open Sept. 3 and run through Sept. 19. The shows will run Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., at the theater’s 54 Grove St. location. There will be a special Thursday evening performance on Sept. 16 with adult tickets available at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/cal/29405?sitePreference=normal for $30, and students tickets also available on the website for $15.

The show is directed and choreographed by Katie Sedlock and written by Dan Goggin.

The show follows a fundraiser put on by the Little Sisters of Hoboken to raise money to bury sisters accidentally poisoned by the convent’s cook, Sister Julia (Child of God). The show is the original Nunsense show with all of the characters being portrayed by male musical comedy performers.