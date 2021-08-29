Skip to main content
News

'Nunsense A-Men!' takes Shelton's Center Stage next month

The Center Stage theatre's Educational Center is in space at the theatre's location at 54 Grove St., in Shelton. The location is the same venue as the theatre. The show, "Nunsense A-Men!" is being performed at the theatre from Friday, Sept. 3, through Sunday, Sept. 19. The theatre produces five full scale productions a year. Four of the productions are with age appropriate casts. One of the productions is the theatre's annual Youth CONNection summer musical, which has a cast of high school, and college students, along with yearround theatre education for students, who are in kindergarten through the 12th grade.

The Center Stage theatre’s Educational Center is in space at the theatre’s location at 54 Grove St., in Shelton. The location is the same venue as the theatre. The show, “Nunsense A-Men!” is being performed at the theatre from Friday, Sept. 3, through Sunday, Sept. 19. The theatre produces five full scale productions a year. Four of the productions are with age appropriate casts. One of the productions is the theatre’s annual Youth CONNection summer musical, which has a cast of high school, and college students, along with yearround theatre education for students, who are in kindergarten through the 12th grade.

Contributed photo

SHELTON - Center Stage Theatre’s latest production “Nunsense A-Men!” will be taking center stage next month.

Performances will open Sept. 3 and run through Sept. 19. The shows will run Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., at the theater’s 54 Grove St. location. There will be a special Thursday evening performance on Sept. 16 with adult tickets available at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/cal/29405?sitePreference=normal for $30, and students tickets also available on the website for $15.

The show is directed and choreographed by Katie Sedlock and written by Dan Goggin.

The show follows a fundraiser put on by the Little Sisters of Hoboken to raise money to bury sisters accidentally poisoned by the convent’s cook, Sister Julia (Child of God). The show is the original Nunsense show with all of the characters being portrayed by male musical comedy performers.