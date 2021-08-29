'Nunsense A-Men!' takes Shelton's Center Stage next month

SHELTON - Center Stage Theatre’s latest production “Nunsense A-Men!” will be taking center stage next month.
Performances will open Sept. 3 and run through Sept. 19. The shows will run Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., at the theater’s 54 Grove St. location. There will be a special Thursday evening performance on Sept. 16 with adult tickets available at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/cal/29405?sitePreference=normal for $30, and students tickets also available on the website for $15.