Nurses at Ohio hospital end 3-day strike, union seeks pact

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (AP) — Striking nurses at a hospital in Ohio went back at work Tuesday after three days on the picket line as the state sees an increase in hospitalizations related to coronavirus cases.

Members returned to East Liverpool City Hospital just before 7 a.m. following what the Ohio Nurses Association called an unfair labor practice strike.

The nurses are “still eager to get back to the negotiating table and secure a fair contract,” Bob Cousins, the association's labor relations deputy executive said in a statement.

The hospital, in the city along the Pennsylvania and West Virginia borders, has remained opened with replacements.

Ohio has seen an increase in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 related symptoms.