Nursing home deaths from coronavirus continue to rise in Shelton

SHELTON — The city’s coronavirus-related death toll rose by five — with two laboratory-confirmed and three more listed as “probable” COVID-19-associated deaths.

The Naugatuck Valley Health District released information Monday that has laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 deaths, which stand at 74, as well as probable coronavirus associated deaths. That number stands at 15, meaning Shelton could have 89 total deaths related to the pandemic.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their families,” said NVHD Director Jessica Stelmaszek.

Stelmaszek stated that the addition of probable COVID-19 associated death data is now being reported in response to the state of Connecticut now reporting probable death data.

“Our condolences continue go out to the families and friends of those who have passed away,” said city Public Safety Director Michael Maglione, adding that, beside the vast number in the nursing homes and assisted living facilities, there are more than 140 different spots with individuals testing positive throughout Shelton, with varying age ranges.

The latest two laboratory-confirmed deaths were residents of nursing homes in the city. Data show that 258, or 26 percent, of the 978 confirmed cases among Valley residents are individuals who currently reside in a nursing home, assisted living facility, group home or similar setting. Overall, 165 of Shelton’s 376 confirmed COVID-19 cases are residents of nursing or assisting living facilities.

According to NVHD data, 87, or 33 percent, of the 258 individuals have died due to COVID-19 complications.

Overall, there are 978 positive cases in the Valley and 98 laboratory confirmed COVID-19 related deaths — with 19 in Seymour, two each in Derby and Ansonia, and one in Naugatuck. In all, 81 of those deaths were residents of nursing homes or assisted living facilities.

Including the probable COVID-19-related deaths brings the Valley total to 116, with the 15 in Shelton and one each in Seymour, Naugatuck and Ansonia.

In all, using the state numbers, some 35 percent of the 476 nursing home residents in Shelton have at least tested positive for COVID-19. No records are released on hospitalizations.

Statewide, positive cases sit at 25,269 — 10,529 of those in Fairfield County — with 1,924 deaths from COVID-19-related complications. Overall, there are 1,766 people — a drop of more than 40 in 24 hours — hospitalized with COVID-19. The numbers have prompted Gov. Ned Lamont to order that all residents wear masks or facial coverings when in public while also maintaining social distancing if leaving their home is necessary.

For public health surveillance, laboratory-confirmed COVID-19-associated deaths are defined as patients who tested positive for COVID-19 around the time of death, said Stelmaszek, adding that this is not a determination of the cause of death.

Area health district officials are continuing to urge residents to stay home as much as possible and practice social distancing by keeping six feet between you and others if you must go out. To minimize the amount of people who can be exposed, Stelmaszek said families should designate one person per household to do grocery shopping or other necessary errands.

Of the Valley laboratory-confirmed COVID-19-related deaths, 72 were people 80 and older, 20 were between 70 and 79, five were between 60 and 69 years of age, and one was between 40 and 49.

Beside Shelton’s 376 positive cases reported Monday, there were 167 in Naugatuck, 163 in Ansonia, 145 in Seymour, 94 in Derby and 33 in Beacon Falls.

Positive cases cover a wide range of ages, with Valley data showing that 188 people are 80 and older; 89 are between 70 and 79; 155 are between 60 and 69; 157 are between 50 and 59; 148 are between 40 and 49; 132 are between 30 and 39; 89 are between 20 and 29; and 10 between 10 and 19 years of age.

Lamont’s executive orders have shuttered all schools until at least May 20 and directed employees at nonessential businesses to stay home until further notice. Gatherings of more than five people are prohibited. The governor has stated that schools may remain closed until the fall.

“Residents should continue to heed the advice of their chief elected officials and stay home as much as possible and continue to practice social distancing to avoid exposure and further spread of the virus,” Stelmaszek said.

The state Department of Public Health now publishes a report at ct.gov/coronavirus that breaks down positive COVID-19 cases by town.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com