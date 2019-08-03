O'Rourke to visit inmates inside California's San Quentin
Will Weissert, Associated Press
Democratic presidential candidate and former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke looks at his phone before driving away after a Service Employees International Union "Walk A Day In the Shoes" event, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Las Vegas. less
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke is planning to visit San Quentin State Prison north of San Francisco to meet with inmates and have them lead him on a tour of the facility.
During the rare peek behind bars for a White House hopeful, O'Rourke will spend part of his time on Saturday with inmates who are close to finishing their sentences. He'll discuss ways to improve the "re-entry" process into society and to combat recidivism.
The former Texas congressman will also conduct an interview with "Ear Hustle," a podcast produced by inmates inside what is California's oldest prison.
President Barack Obama visited a medium-security facility for male offenders in Oklahoma, in July 2015, becoming the first sitting U.S. president to set foot inside a federal prison.