O' feeding tree: Edible ornaments feed wild birds and animals in Shelton Staff reports Dec. 23, 2020 Updated: Dec. 23, 2020 5:11 p.m.
Allison Menendez hands an ornament to Maggie Young, 5, and she and members of the Shelton Land Conservation Trust gather to decorate a "Christmas Tree" that is located next to the Rec Path on the trust's Lane Street Property in Shelton, Conn., on Saturday Dec. 19, 2020. In back is Maggie's grandmother Mary King. The ornaments mainly consisted to edible ones to feed the wild birds and small animals on the property.
SHELTON — Members and friends of the Shelton Land Conservation Trust to decorated a “Christmas Tree” that is located next to the Rec Path on the trust’s Lane Street Property in Shelton on Saturday. The ornaments mainly consisted to edible ones to feed the wild birds and small animals on the property.