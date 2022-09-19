OECD: Russia war, virus and climate hurting world's poorest

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia's war against Ukraine, the lingering coronavirus pandemic and the damage of climate change are putting intense pressure on the world's poorest, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development warned Monday.

The Paris-based OECD reported that 60 states, territories and locations fell last year into the category of “fragile contexts'' — meaning they were exposed to economic, environmental, social and political risks that they didn't have the capacity to absorb. And that was before Russia invaded Ukraine and intensified their burdens.