OSHA releases report about Shelton police toilet facilities

SHELTON — An inspection in early June by the state Occupational, Safety and Health Administration said Shelton police headquarters had adequate toilet facilities available to officers and no apparent violation had occurred.

The Shelton Police Union in May had filed a complaint with the state, saying that toilet facilities were not accessible for men or women and that the toilet facilities made available — specifically the portable toilets in the department parking lot — did not have running water, hot water, soap or towels.

According to a letter dated July 16 to Chief Shawn Sequeira, CONN-OSHA Director Kenneth C. Tucker III stated that inspector Brian Sauvageau performed an inspection of headquarters on June 5 and found “no apparent violations” of OSHA standards.

Tucker’s letter said during Sauvageau’s opening conference and walk around the site, “the allegations of the complaint were not substantiated.”

Union attorney Barbara Resnick said the OSHA inspector “misunderstood” what was to be examined.

“The complaint of the union was not that the building did not house appropriate bathroom facilities,” Resnick said. “The complaint was that there was a violation because our patrolmen were being denied access to the indoor facilities and relegated to two portable toilets in a parking lot without soap or running water during a pandemic.”

Resnick said the union would follow up with OSHA on the findings.

