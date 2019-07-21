Ocasio-Cortez: Trump enjoyed crowd saying, "Send her back!"

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., a target of racist rhetoric from President Donald Trump, responds to reporters as she arrives for votes in the House, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, July 18, 2019.

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has told constituents that President Donald Trump enjoyed hearing a crowd at his rally earlier this week calling for a Somali-born congresswoman to go back home.

The Democratic legislator spoke Saturday in New York for the first time since Trump again criticized her and three other minority congresswomen Friday for saying what he called "horrible things" about the U.S. He suggested they leave, though all are U.S. citizens.

Ocasio-Cortez told constituents at a Queens school, "We're going to stay right here. ... We're not going anywhere."

At Trump's North Carolina rally, the crowd chanted "Send her back!" about U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, of Minnesota.

Ocasio-Cortez rejected the president's claim he had tried to quiet them. Instead, she said he encouraged them, later calling them "incredible patriots."