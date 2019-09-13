Ocasio-Cortez to make endorsements in House, Senate races

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is bringing her political star power to endorsements in races for Congress.

The influential freshman lawmaker said she's skipping presidential primary endorsements, for now. Instead, she told reporters she's focusing on House and Senate races. She said this week she'll be rolling out endorsements "soon."

The New York Democrat called the party's presidential candidates "fabulous," but said "they take up a lot of attention and so they don't need my help right now."

House and Senate races, she said, "really need a lot of help and attention."

Known by her initials AOC, the liberal newcomer toppled a House Democratic leader with a remarkable 2018 primary challenge that stunned Washington.

A group aligned with her, Justice Democrats, is supporting primary challenges to other congressional Democrats in 2020.