Off-duty California school officer dies in motorcycle crash

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — A police officer who worked at a Southern California school died Wednesday in an off-duty motorcycle crash, authorities said.

Oxnard police Officer Nathan Martin, 45, was riding a motorcycle Wednesday afternoon when a large tractor-trailer made a left turn in front of him and struck him, police said in a statement. He died at the Ventura County Medical Center.

Martin, a 20-year veteran of the Police Department, was a school resource officer at Hueneme High School, authorities said. He had been at the school's campus less than an hour before the crash and had just left the nearby police station.

Grieving students placed flowers in his parking space at the school Thursday morning, Fox 11 TV reported.

Martin had also served as a patrol officer, property crimes investigator and traffic officer for the department. He is survived by his wife, mother and three children.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.