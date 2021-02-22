Officer who broke racial barriers retires after 56 years

BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — Bobby Jenkins knows just about everyone in Beaufort County. That’s what his friends say about the man called a gentle giant, the first Black deputy at the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
Jenkins, 77, a native of Beaufort, has seen his share of crime, drama, and just plain weirdness. He has protected a president, a U.S. senator and the Ku Klux Klan. He’s extradited criminals from 46 states and driven bodies to the hospital for autopsies. Through it all, he’s been a familiar face and soothing voice for Beaufort County residents in times of stress or sorrow.