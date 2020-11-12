Official Shelton vote tallies show massive turnout

State Rep. Jason Perillo (R-113) is joined by his daughter, Lydia, as he and his wife, Becky, prepare to vote on Election Day at Shelton Intermediate School, in Shelton, Conn. Nov. 3, 2020. State Rep. Jason Perillo (R-113) is joined by his daughter, Lydia, as he and his wife, Becky, prepare to vote on Election Day at Shelton Intermediate School, in Shelton, Conn. Nov. 3, 2020. Photo: Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Official Shelton vote tallies show massive turnout 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — The number of votes cast in the city last week — with Republicans garnering the majority of the support - were the most in decades.

In all, 24,133 votes — 84 percent of the registered voters across the four wards — were cast Nov. 3, with 15,915 done in person and 7,919 through absentee ballots, according to tallies from the registrar of voters office.

“Turnout was really, really strong,” said Republican Registrar of Voters Pete Pavone, who has been in the post since 2001. “It is the highest percentage turnout since I have been here.”

The opening surge, with people lining up at the polling places beginning at 4:30 a.m. on Election Day, was something Pavone said he had also never experienced in his nearly two decades. The early-morning surge throughout the city proved the largest of the day, according to Pavone.

Grabbing the most headlines was the defeat of the proposed city charter revisions. Official numbers had 15,150 voting (70 percent) against the changes, 6,478 for the revisions.

Longtime city resident and state Rep. Jason Perillo garnered more than 65 percent of the vote, earning his eighth consecutive term representing the 113th state House District.

Perillo garnered 8,010 votes, easily outpacing Democratic challenger and longtime Planning and Zoning commissioner Elaine Matto, who finished with 4,483.

“Winning by this margin shows people believe I am doing the right things for Shelton,” Perillo said.

“My focus has been and will continue to be enhancing the business climate in the state and right here in Shelton,” Perillo said. “We’ve seen that, historically, the state has not been kind to businesses, despite seeing the success we have right here in Shelton. What happens in the state does trickle down to Shelton. I will try to work with like-minded legislators to stem that tide.”

Incumbent Republican Ben McGorty defeated Democrat challenger Jose Goncalves in the 122nd House District race.

McGorty garnered nearly 60 percent of the vote across his district, which includes sections of Shelton, Stratford and Trumbull. The Secretary of State office numbers had McGorty at 8,673, Goncalves at 6,000. In Shelton, McGorty earned 6,409 votes to Goncalves’ 3,878.

“I am thankful that the voters in my district are happy with the my performance in Hartford that they re-elected me for another term,” McGorty said. “I will continue to keep taxes low and halt any more unfunded mandates to municipalities while keeping Connecticut affordable.”

This is the second consecutive election that pitted McGorty against Goncalves.

McGorty, a Shelton resident for more than three decades, was first elected in a special election on July 22, 2014, and has gone on to win elections in 2016 and 2018.

While Democratic candidate Joe Biden has been declared the winner in Connecticut not long after the polls closed, President Donald Trump won the city by some 2,000 votes — 12,747 to 10,837.

In the 4th Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Jim Himes won the district, but Republican Jonathan Riddle outpaced him in Shelton, 11,364 to 9,905. In the 3rd Congressional District race, incumbent Democrat Rosa DeLauro led the overall district, but Republican Margaret Streicker topped her in Shelton, 586 to 551.

For registrar of voters, Pavone earned 12,897 votes, Democrat Janet Sabovik had 9,360.

Republican state Sen. Kevin Kelly was also reelected, earning 16,167 votes. He was running unopposed in the 21st Senate District.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com