NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Heavy flooding in several Middle Tennessee counties on Saturday prompted water rescues, road closures, and communications disruptions, with several people reported missing, officials said.

Parts of Hickman County received more than 11 inches (28 centimeters) of rain early Saturday morning, and flash flood warnings were in effect for Dickson, Hickman, Houston and Humphreys counties on Saturday afternoon, according to The Tennessean.