CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia official has denied a grievance involving 501 Division of Highways employees.

Public Employees Grievance Board Chief Administrative Law Judge Billie Thacker Catlett said in a decision issued Tuesday that the employees failed to prove that the agency was required under a 2017 law to give pay raises to all employees, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.

“It is understandable why grievants feel betrayed,” Catlett wrote. “Grievants saw employees in other classifications get substantial pay increases and were told to be patient, and yet their raises never came.”

Gordon Simmons, who represented employees, said the decision focused on the wording of the law, which did not specifically mandate that pay be increased for all employees.

“That’s even though the agency admitted they’re 50th in the nation in compensation, and the whole legislation was designed to address that problem, the decision says there’s no pay involved,” he said Wednesday.

Simmons said grievants submitted letters from lawmakers saying their intent was to provide across-the-board pay raises.

He wasn't sure whether the decision would be appealed.