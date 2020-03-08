Officials: 2nd Indiana resident tests positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A second person in Indiana has tested positive for COVID-19 after traveling to Boston to attend a biotech firm's meeting, state officials said Sunday.

The adult, who lives in Hendricks County, attended a meeting for Biogen Inc. last month and “developed mild flu-like symptoms” days later, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

The person is in isolation and not being hospitalized. State officials said several COVID-19 cases have been tied to the Boston meeting, including a Marion County resident identified Friday as Indiana's first case.

“With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the United States and the fact that we are a mobile society, this new case isn’t surprising, but we know it causes concern in the community,” State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said in a statement.

He urged the state's residents to take ”common-sense precautions'' and educate themselves.

Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400, the vast majority of them in China. Most cases have been mild, and more than half of those infected have recovered.

