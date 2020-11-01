Officials: 3 people die in Benton Harbor apartment fire

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Three members of a family died Sunday in an early morning apartment fire in southwestern Michigan, authorities said.

Officers with the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety responded to a fire at a duplex just before 5 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release.

“Upon arrival, firefighters attempted to make entry to search for any occupants and to begin an interior attack. However, the heat and flames were such that it prevented entry into the structure,” the statement said.

Shortly after the second floor collapsed to the first floor and three members of a family were killed.

The victims were a 30-year-old mother, 15-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter. The father was the only survivor and was being treated for smoke inhalation and a minor injury.

The names of the victims were not released.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.