Officials: 31 wounded in Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border clash

MOSCOW (AP) — Clashes on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on Friday wounded 31 people who have been hospitalized with various injuries, the Kyrgyz Health Ministry reported.

According to the Kyrgyz border service, the fighting erupted early in the morning, when Tajik forces fired at Kyrgyz border guards. As tensions mounted, the Kyrgyz border service accused Tajikistan of using mortars, tanks and armored vehicles to shell Kyrgyzstan's positions, as well as shelling an airport in the town of Batken near the border from multiple rocket launchers and destroying civilian infrastructure.