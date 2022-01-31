Officials: California police killed man who said he had guns

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 37-year-old unarmed man fatally shot by San Francisco police earlier this month told officers to shoot him and that he had a second handgun in his jacket, officials said Monday at a town hall where they released more details and body-cam footage.

The attorney general's office is investigating the Jan. 20 shooting at the San Francisco International Airport because the victim was unarmed. The San Francisco Police Department has been criticized for failing to disclose that the victim, Nelson Szeto, was carrying two airsoft replicas, which are not firearms.