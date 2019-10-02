Officials: Man dies while swimming at North Carolina beach

KURE BEACH, N.C. (AP) — Emergency personnel say a man has died after he was pulled from the Atlantic Ocean at a North Carolina beach.

News sources report the Kure Beach Police Department says emergency crews were dispatched to a beach access around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police say rescue swimmers pulled an unresponsive man back to shore and begin life-saving measures, but the unidentified man couldn’t be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Release of the man’s identity is pending notification of family members. Officials say an autopsy will be performed by the state medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death. Kure Beach police are also investigating.

The National Weather Service had warned of a high risk of rip currents because of Post-Tropical Cyclone Lorenzo in the eastern Atlantic.