Officials: Maryland man charged with sexual abuse of minor

WESTMINISTER, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged with sexually abusing a minor in her home while her mother was not present.

Larry Fincham, 58, of Union Bridge was arrested Tuesday, according to a statement from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office. It came a day after investigators from the office and Child Protective Services interviewed the victim outside her home, according to the charging documents obtained by The Associated Press.

During that interview, the girl told investigators that the abuse had occurred at her home and that she did not report it out of fear that she would be in trouble, according to charging documents. She also said Fincham gave $100 a month to her mother to help pay rent.

When investigators interviewed Fincham, they learned he had been dating the victim's mother. Authorities say he admitted to what the victim told investigators, but said the acts were consensual, according to charging documents.

Investigators also said Fincham admitted to committing sexual acts with the girl since September, which means the alleged abuse started when she was 13.

It is not immediately clear if Fincham had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.