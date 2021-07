SHELTON — Dozens gathered Wednesday to mourn the death of Matt Horvath, a 2021 Shelton High grad who officials said was killed in a personal watercraft incident this week.

Shelton officials said Horvath died following a watercraft accident on Tuesday, but did not provide more information about the incident.

It was not immediately known late Wednesday whether Horvath was killed in the incident that occurred in the Long Island Sound where Milford officials said one person died following an accident Tuesday night. Milford officials have not yet released the identity of the victim in that incident.

Dozens of students, alumni, staff and parents gathered Wednesday at Shelton High’s Finn Stadium to celebrate Horvath’s life.

“Despite it being summer, it was important for us to gather as a school community and spend time simply supporting each other,” said Principal Kathy Riddle, who organized the gathering. “We really wanted to provide our kids a safe space to spend time together, provide counseling and talk about the grief process.”

Riddle called the incident a “tragic event.”

“Matt was well-liked, a hard worker and a member of our soccer team,” she said.

“It was evident from the crowd of students, parents and staff (Wednesday) that he certainly left an impact on us all and will certainly be missed,” Riddle added. “I'm sure it was comforting for the Horvath family to see and feel the outpouring of love and support from our Shelton community.”

Superintendent Ken Saranich called the gathering “a testament of the strength and bonds in the Shelton community.

“Students, staff, graduates and family members all came together to support one another,” he said. “That's what our Shelton community is all about.”

A GoFundMe online fundraiser was launched Wednesday and quickly raised nearly $50,000 for Horvath’s family. The fundraiser was created by friend Luke Goncalves.

“What a tragic and unexpected loss,” a message on the page states. “His friends and I are asking for any help during this tragic incident to help the Horvath family with unforeseen expenses.

“We can’t believe you're gone. You were always so full of life, hopes and dreams. You were the funniest and nicest kid I have ever met. I remember meeting you our freshman year and we became inseparable due to our love of soccer, riding quads, dirt bikes and cars.”

Goncalves stated Horvath was a giving person, and he hopes the fundraiser continues his legacy.

Saranich said when situations like this occur, the district gathers a crisis team, assesses the situation and reaches out to the family in need before determining how best to proceed.

“All circumstances are based on the event and the needs of the community and family affected,” Saranich said. “Our school counseling staff make themselves available for any assistance with grief counseling for anyone affected by the tragedy.”

