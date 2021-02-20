Officials: Shelton's proposed paramedic service takeover should help seniors worried about 911 costs

SHELTON — Echo Hose Ambulance’s agreement with Valley Emergency Medical Services will stem what city officials called a growing health emergency spurred by the cost of a paramedic.
“The city was concerned that our residents who were covered by Medicare were not calling 911 for medical emergencies or refusing the paramedic service due to the (separate paramedic) bill,” said Mayor Mark Lauretti. “The agreement will stop the second bill that a medicare recipient would receive and was not covered by insurance.”