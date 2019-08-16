Officials issue warning about toxins in Vancouver Lake

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Clark County Public Health has upgraded its advisory on Vancouver Lake from a caution to a warning, after results discovered elevated cyanotoxin levels in the water.

The Daily News reports that Public Health advises people to avoid direct contact with all water at the lake. Cyanotoxins can be harmful to people, especially young children, and deadly for small pets that drink the water.

Vancouver Lake Regional Park remains open. Water in park restrooms and shelters is not affected by lake water and remains safe to drink.

Public Health has been monitoring blooms of cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, at the lake since June 12.

Officials will continue to monitor Vancouver Lake throughout the summer. Signs will be updated as conditions change.

___

Information from: The Daily News, http://www.tdn.com