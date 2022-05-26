Officials review ballot problem in Etowah legislative race

GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Republican Party officials are “incredibly upset” about a mix-up in Etowah County that might have caused some primary voters to get ballots for the wrong legislative district, and are looking at options for how to proceed, the party chairman said Thursday.

The problem affected House of Representatives Districts 28 and 29, Secretary of State John Merrill and Etowah County Probate Judge Scott Hassell said in a joint statement. They said the Etowah County Board of Registrars was responsible for sorting voters into the legislative districts. They said they learned Tuesday that a problem, first identified in late April, of some voters being listed in the wrong district had not been corrected, or corrected entirely.