NEW YORK (AP) — A 9-month-old baby who died in the Bronx in February was killed by the synthetic opioid fentanyl, officials said Thursday.

Police responding to a 911 call on Feb. 14 found little Dante Steer-Cooman unconscious and unresponsive in a home in the Wakefield section. The infant was taken to Montefiore Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.