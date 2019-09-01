Officials signal support for continuing Tupelo bus system

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — A northeast Mississippi city is likely to continue operating a bus system, with elected officials voicing support.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that key members of the Tupelo City Council say they back keeping Tupelo Transit in the budget year beginning Oct. 1.

City Chief Operating Officer Don Lewis says the city could secure a $50,000 sponsorship to offset some costs.

Kathryn Ragsdale, spokeswoman for the Toyota Motor Corp. plant in nearby Blue Springs, says the city and Toyota are negotiating a potential sponsorship. Ragsdale says Toyota wants to explore whether the buses could bring employees to work.

Councilman Markel Whittington says he supports the system as affordable, but doesn't want it competing with local taxis.

The system no longer runs fixed routes, instead picking up people who call.

