Officials warn about another post-holiday COVID-19 spike

Rhode Island's top health official urged residents Thursday to be careful if attending Easter and Passover services and gatherings this weekend as the state has experienced spikes in new coronavirus cases soon after other major holidays in the past year.
“We saw a huge spike in cases after Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hannukah and New Year's,” said Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the state Department of Health during a news conference with Gov. Daniel McKee. “We cannot let that happen again. We're asking you to still please err on the side of caution.”