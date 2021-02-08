Ohio governor renews push for distracted driving crackdown Feb. 8, 2021 Updated: Feb. 8, 2021 5:21 p.m.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is renewing his effort to make distracted driving reason enough for police to pull someone over.
DeWine's proposal would address such activities as writing, sending or looking at texts, watching or recording photos or videos, or livestreaming while handling an electronic device, among other activities.