Ohio officials warn drivers to be alert for deer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State authorities are reminding drivers in Ohio that November is peak season for vehicle-deer collisions.

Officials say there were nearly 3,800 collisions last November on state roadways. They urge drivers to be alert for deer bolting across roads, especially at dawn and dusk.

State Highway Patrol Superintendent Richard Fambro advises drivers that when they see a deer in their path to slow down but not swerve. If you hit a deer, pull over to a safe place, turn on your hazard lights, and report the accident.

Insurance officials say optional comprehensive coverage on an auto insurance policy is often used to pay for deer collision damage, so it's a good time of year to make sure you have adequate coverage.