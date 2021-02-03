Ohio police officer charged with murder in Andre Hill case

COLUMBUS, OHio (AP) — A white Ohio police officer was indicted Wednesday on murder charges in the December shooting death of 47-year-old Andre Hill, a Black man.
Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on Wednesday following an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General’s office. The charges Coy, a 19-year veteran of the force, faces also include dereliction of duty for failure to use his body camera and for failing to tell the other officer he believed Hill presented a danger.