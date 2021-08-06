Ohio redistricting panel cites Census data lag for inaction

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The closely watched panel pivotal to redrawing Ohio's congressional and legislative districts kicked off with a whimper Friday, with officials pointing again to delayed release of 2020 Census figures even as the clock on their September deadlines continues ticking.
Republican Gov. Mike DeWine convened the high-powered Ohio Redistricting Commission for a Statehouse hearing that lasted about 7 minutes. That included administration of oaths to its members: DeWine; Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Auditor Keith Faber, both Republicans; Senate President Matt Huffman and House Speaker Bob Cupp, also Republicans; and state Sen. Vernon Sykes and House Minority Leader Emilia Sykes, both Akron Democrats as well as father and daughter.