Frank Bruckmann will paint a landscape in oil using a photo for subject matter at the next Shelton Arts League meeting on Feb. 24.

The general meeting will begin at noon at the Shelton Community Center, 41 Church Street, second floor, room 2. Bruckmann’s presentation will begin at 1 p.m. Guests are welcome.

Bruckmann studied at art schools in New York City before moving to Paris, where he painted in the style of masters found in French and Spanish museums.

In 1990, he relocated to Connecticut, where he produced landscapes, portraits and still life paintings.

He has won numerous awards, and his paintings are in many American museums and international collections. He was also an instructor at the Bruce Museum, Silvermine School of Art and the Rowayton Art Center.

For more information, visit http://www.shelton

artleague.org.