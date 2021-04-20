Oklahoma Senate sends 3 anti-abortion bills to governor

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Senate voted Tuesday to send three anti-abortion bills to the governor, including one that would cause abortion providers to lose their medical license and another to criminalize abortions in certain cases.

The Republican-controlled Senate passed measures requiring physicians who perform abortions to be certified in obstetrics and gynecology, adding performing an abortion to the list of unprofessional conduct by doctors and prohibiting abortions if a fetal heartbeat is detected.