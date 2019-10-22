Oklahoma clinic asks high court to halt abortion law

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma abortion clinic has asked the state Supreme Court to review a judge's decision to uphold a ban on a second-trimester abortion procedure.

The Oklahoman reports that The Tulsa Women's Reproductive Clinic requested an injunction to put the law on hold, telling the high court Monday that the law would be detrimental for women.

The 2015 law restricts the use of instruments in dilation and evacuation abortions after 14 weeks of pregnancy, except when needed to save the woman's life or prevent a serious risk to her health. It had been on hold while the legal challenge was pending.

Oklahoma County District Judge Cindy Truong upheld the law in July.

State numbers show nearly 7% of about 5,000 abortions performed in Oklahoma in 2018 were performed using this method.

