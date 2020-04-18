Oklahoma death toll reaches 139 as virus outbreak continues

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Three more people have died in Oklahoma after contracting the coronavirus, bringing the state’s death toll to 139, state health officials reported on Saturday.

Another 105 Oklahomans have tested positive for the virus as the total number of cases reached 2,570, the State Department of Health reported.

The three new deaths were a man between 36 and 49 years of age from Oklahoma County; a woman between 50 and 64 years of age from Wagoner County; and a woman who was in the 65 and older age group from Pottawatomie County.

Officials have said more than one-third of the people who have died of COVID-19 in Oklahoma are residents of nursing homes or long-term care facilities.

Gov. Kevin Stitt said Friday if the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Oklahoma continues to trend downward, some businesses could begin to open back up as early as May 1.

