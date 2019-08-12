Oklahoma group seeks vote to reject 'permitless carry' law

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A Democratic lawmaker from Oklahoma City is joining forces with gun safety advocates seeking a public vote on whether to overturn a state law that will allow people in the state to openly carry firearms without a background check or training.

Rep. Jason Lowe announced plans Monday for a referendum petition on the bill that passed overwhelmingly last session and quickly became the first signed by the state's new Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt. The bill is scheduled to take effect Nov. 1.

Supporters of the repeal will face a tight deadline to gather the nearly 60,000 signatures before the end of August to get the question on ballot in 2020.

Lowe's announcement comes less than two weeks after mass shootings in Texas and Ohio left more than 30 people dead.