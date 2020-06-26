Oklahoma health officials confirm 395 new coronavirus cases

Oklahoma State Treasurer Randy McDaniel, right, practices social distancing with other voters as he waits to vote in early voting for Oklahoma's June 30th primary and special election, at the Oklahoma County Election Board, in Oklahoma City, Thursday, June 25, 2020.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — At least 395 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 and two more people have died in Oklahoma as the cornavirus continues to surge, according to the state's official count updated Friday.

The department said there have been at least 12,343 confirmed cases and 377 deaths due to COVID-19. The actual number of people who have been infected is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can carry the virus and not feel sick.

The department also reported 308 people hospitalized either with the virus or under observation for the illness while 8,817 are know to have recovered.

The department on Thursday had reported 11,948 confirmed cases and and 375 deaths.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal.