Oklahoma prisons to reopen to visitors

FILE - In this Thursday, April 9, 2020 file photo, a woman holds a sign in the parking lot of Integris Baptist Medical Center during a "Headlights for Hope" event in Oklahoma City, in a show of support for healthcare workers amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — State prisons in Oklahoma will reopen for inmate visitation starting next weekend, but with precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to the state Department of Correction.

Visitors must remain in their vehicle until called, wear a mask provided by the facility, complete a health-screening, show no symptoms of the virus and maintain social distancing, the department said Friday.

Visitors will be allowed to carry only an identification card, car key, and baby care items if a young child is present.

The DOC suspended inmate visitation in March in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus.

CORONAVIRUS CASES

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Saturday reported at least 6,418 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 334 deaths due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The report is an increase of 80 cases and five deaths from Friday.

The actual number of cases is believed to be much higher because of a lack of testing and some people with the disease don’t show symptoms.

The virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks in most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.