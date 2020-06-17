Oklahoma sees 228 new coronavirus cases, four new deaths

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A record-setting number of new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday in Oklahoma for the second consecutive day, state health officials said.

Officials reported 259 new cases of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, beating the previous record of 229 new cases reported. The total reported Wednesday brought the total number of cases reported in the state during the outbreak to 8,904. The actual number of people who have contracted the virus is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

One related death reported Wednesday brings the death toll for the Oklahoma outbreak to 364, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health website.

“We have reached a peak that is higher than at any other point in the pandemic here in the state,” Dr. Dale Bratzler, University of Oklahoma Medicine’s chief enterprise quality officer, told The Oklahoman after Tuesday's record total was reported. “We are bending the curve — sadly in the wrong direction.”

Tulsa County has displaced Oklahoma County as the state's leading COVID-19 hotspot with 1,825 cases to Oklahoma County's 1,754 cases.

“Almost half of the cases that occurred a few days ago came out of Tulsa County,” Bratzler noted. “They’ve had a very, very large spike in new cases.”

The new wave comes amid ongoing demonstrations to protest police killings of black citizens and ahead of Juneteenth celebrations and a rally planned for Saturday by President Donald Trump at an indoor arena in Tulsa.