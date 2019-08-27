Olde Ripton Garden Club program focuses on top 10 plants

The Olde Ripton Garden Club will present Thieves, Charlatans & James Bond, the Murky History of Our Top Ten Plants by Dr. Richard Benefield, at its meeting Monday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m. in the Plumb Memorial Library’s newly renovated Community Room.

Benfield, a professor of geography at Central Connecticut State University, has traveled to more than 115 countries and seen the botanic gardens and other private gardens in most of them.

The club will also present a talk by the new horticulture chair Dee Blewett on projects for September in the Garden. Members will display flowers and arrangements from their homes and gardens of the season.

The program is free for members, $5 for visitors, and refreshments will be served. New members are encouraged to join who have an interest in gardening and want to volunteer in the community. Projects include working on public gardens around town, holiday decorating at schools and public buildings in Shelton, a garden therapy program with seniors, and youth gardening in Shelton schools.

Annual dues for membership are $35 for monthly meetings (except January and February). Meetings include speakers, a light lunch, great conversation and friendly activities. Interested parties are invited to attend this meeting if they want to join. For more information, visit www.olderiptongardenclub.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/SheltonORGC.