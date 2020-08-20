Omaha-area teacher accused of molesting teen in 2008

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha-area high school English teacher has been arrested after being accused of molesting a teenage girl 12 years ago.

Andrew McGreevy, 40, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault, the Omaha World-Herald reported. Police said a woman told investigators that McGreeny molested her in 2008 when she was 17 at the Pizza Shoppe Collective theater in Benson. She told officials she was backstage at the theater wearing a hospital gown for her role when McGreevy put his hand inside the gown and molested her.

Police learned of the accusation after the Millard North High School principal received several letters of complaint this summer about McGreevy. The district forwarded those complaints to police and other reporting agencies.

McGreevy has been a high school English teacher in the Millard Public Schools for four years, according to district spokeswoman Rebecca Kleeman. He was placed on leave following the complaints levied against him.