Omaha-area teacher faces more sex assault, abuse charges

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha-area high school English teacher arrested this week on suspicion of molesting a teen in 2008 now faces a slew of other sex assault and child abuse charges.

Andrew McGreevy, 40, was booked Thursday on suspicion of additional counts, police said, after two more women and a teen came forward to accuse his of sexual assault.

Omaha police said the new cases include a 31-year-old woman who told investigators McGreevy sexually assaulted her at his home in 2009, when she was 20, after she had possibly been drugged. A 36-year-old woman also told police McGreevy assaulted her in 2010.

A 17-year-old girl reported that McGreevy had repeatedly assaulted her from 2013 to 2016, when she would have been 11 to 14 years old. McGreevy was booked Thursday on suspicion of three counts of first-degree sexual assault, two counts of third-degree sexual assault and one count of child abuse.

McGreevy was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault after another woman reported that McGreevy had molested her backstage at a a Benson theater in 2008.

McGreevy has been a high school English teacher in the Millard Public Schools for four years. He was placed on leave this summer when the initial complaint against him surfaced.