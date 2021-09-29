'On the edge of a razor': Youngkin tests new Trump playbook

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Glenn Youngkin needs Donald Trump. He just doesn't want to say the name.
On the debate stage Tuesday night, the Republican candidate in Virginia's governor's race repeatedly sidestepped comparisons to the former president. Youngkin avoided Trump’s most aggressive talking points on election fraud, border security and critical race theory. He also tried to dodge a question about whether he would support another Trump presidential bid, though Youngkin ultimately said he would.