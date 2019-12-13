One $1M sale, four top $500K in November transfers

The following property transfers were recorded in the city clerk’s office in November.

* 65 Belmont Avenue, US Bank NA TR to Ramon Rojas, $175,000.

* 238 Waverly Road, Frances A. Soltys and Bryan P. Soltys to Kevin Scott Hansen, $200,000.

* 62 Kyles Way, Richard A. Franzis and Maryanne Franzis to Maurice J. Moore and Bonni L. Moore, $425,000.

* Unit #15 Owl Hill, Marilyn Ferris to Orlando Morales-Caraballo and Michelle M. Morales, $385,700.

* 452 Asbury Ridge, Stephen J. Tiberio (succ. trust) and Tiberio Living Trust to Marty Poniatowski, $148,000.

* 23 Ojibwa Road, Robert Jimenez to Suzann A. Saquicela, $199,000.

* 36-40 Fanny Street, Joy Jarvais to Thomas C. Klepacky, $225,000.

* 351 Papere Ridge, Dritar Vinca to Caren L. Petrizzi, $280,000.

* 94 Far Mill Street, 94 Farmill Trulee LLC to Melanie Kovac and Jonathan Casson, $307,000.

* 3 Murphy’s Lane, Nancy K. Savisky to Forstrom Associates LLC, $120,000.

* 413 Nichols Avenue, Paul D. Watson TR, Peter T. Watson TR, Robert Beers Watson Revocable Trust and Joan B. Watson Trust to Sound II Home Builders LLC, $1,300,000.

* 24 Millbrook Road, Dennis J. Cerreta and Sarah T. Cerreta to Ronald S. Gniadek and Patricia A. Gniadek, $415,000.

* 261 Wooster Street, Highland Golf Club of Shelton LLC to Casa Nuova Development LLC, $87,000.

* 22 Ivy Grove Court, John J. Andros Trust, Joan E. Andros Trust, Andros Living Trust to Robert Eccles, $290,000.

* 56 Park Avenue, Jim M. Melvin and Cynthia Melvin to Johnaira E. Dilone Florian and Juan P. Florian, $525,000.

* 34 Dogwood Drive, Laura M. Harrell Trust, Joan K. Martin Irrevocable Trust to Francisco S. Rodrigues and Maria M. Rodrigues, $330,000.

* 1 Elderberry Lane, US Bank NA Succ. Trust, Lasalle Bank NA to Willie McCallister, $350,000.

* 24 Naugatuck Avenue, Ramon Rojas, Jr., to Ana Patricia Dewitt, $279,900.

* 27 Lady Slipper Drive, Hans W. Peters and Linda Peters to Erik R. Eubanks, $337,500.

* 63 Plaskon Drive, Christopher Palmer Exec. and Carolyn B. Palmer Estate to Saida A. Wieczorkowski and Josselyn A. Layedra, $245,000.

* 25 Capitol Drive, Justine D. Smetana aka Justine Duly Smetana to Claudia Petrovich, $329,000.

* 18 Maggie Lane, Americo Investments LLC to Roberto Corona and Maribel Espinal De Corona, $200,000.

* 13, 15 & 23 Bridgeport Avenue, William J. Schrade to Argiro LLC, $690,000.

* 91 Toas Street, Karol Chmielewski and Oksana Chmielewski to Randy Ralph Laracca and Tiffiney Lee Laracca, $307,000.

* 6 Little Fox Run, HSBC Bank USA NA Trust to Lawrence Wells, $205,000.

* 20 Scotch Pine Drive, Brian J. Mason and Julie A. Mason to Marilyn Ferris, $610,000.

* 153 River Road, DCRM Real Estate LLC to Elizardo Velazquez, $361,000.

* 128 Coram Road, Wilmington Trust NA Trust to Sue Tully, $160,000.

* Unit #55 Four Winds Condominium, Petr L. Cashman to Hui Zeng and Jiayan Zhang, $460,000.

* 38 Middle Avenue, George Aravidis, Sophia Aravidis, Konstantinos Aravidis to Melvyn A. Mayen and Jhonatan B. Mayen, $330,000.

* 61 Matilda Lane, Scenic Properties Solutions Inc. to Noel Sainrilus and Exilienne Sainrilus, $369,000.

* 9 Cots Street (Suite 2-D Shelton Medical Center), Vascular Office Associates LLC to 38-44 Main Street LLC, $148,837.

* 301 Pheasant Glen, Operation Homefront Inc. to Francheska Shope, $152,460.

* 15 Robin Lane, David W. Winblad to Nicholas Fusco, $225,000.

* 151 Wooster Street, Romano Brothers Builders LLC to Prakash Thapa and Prem Kumari Yakha Thapa, $389,000.

* 145 Canal Street Unit #312, Sherri Gregoire to Amanda Cedeno, $196,500.

* 301 Gardens at Summerfield, Mary G. Passeri to Richard Krysynski and Caroline Krysynski, $350,000.

* 296 Soundview Avenue, John P. Collins and Nancy R. Collins to Celia R. Jimenez-Lugo and Francisco A. Lugo, $587,000.

* 55 Village Drive, US Bank NA Trust to Matthew Schumacher and Tina Michele Schumacher, $254,900.

* 287 Eagles Landing, Megan Lizotte Exec. and Ronald S. Pavluvcik Estate to Arben Bytyqi, $300,000.

* 8 Madison Avenue, Casa Nuova Development LLC to Andre Emanuel and Ashley Emanuel, $450,000.

* 30-32 Union Street, Lanzi Family Limited Partnership to 30 Union Street LLC, $200,000.

* 26 Plaskon Drive, Peter J. Student, Sr., and Josette M. Student to Peter Greenwood, $272,000.

* 65 Independence Drive, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas Trust to Lukasz Kirejczyk, $454,000.