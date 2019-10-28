‘One Moment in Time’ takes Center Stage this weekend

The Teen Musical Theatre Workshop at Center Stage will be presenting "One Moment in Time" at the theatre beginning this weekend.

Performances will be at 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 1, 2, 8 and 9. There will be a Sunday matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Nov. 3.

“The Teen Musical Theatre Workshop at Center Stage is an incredible learning experience for the teens who are involved,” said Lenore Wszolek, Center Stage Theatre director of administration.

“It is a collaborative opportunity to bring together the performers, parents, teachers, choreographers and directors,” added Wszolek. “It exposes the teens to a wide range of diverse musical styles which makes the production a rich learning experience for the students and enjoyable for our intergenerational audiences. There is something of everyone.”

This year show is co-directed by Justin Zenchuk and Katie Sedlock. They both started as young performer in the Center Stage program.

"Teen Musical Theatre Workshop has been a part of my life for the past 14 years,” said Zenchuk. “I was one of our teens back in the day and I am so honored to continue this incredible program today.

The program brings together students from Shelton and other area schools in the Valley, allowing the performers to bond with new friends from other schools, said Wszolek, adding that the program trains young actors, singers and dancers to build confidence and sharpen their performance skills.

“Teen Musical Theatre Workshop is more than putting on a show,” said Zenchuk. “Our teens walk away with fundamental life lessons and become better in their communication, time management, leadership, and teamwork skills. It is mind blowing what we accomplish in only 10 rehearsals. I am so proud of our teens and I can’t wait for everyone to see what this incredible cast has in store for you.”

Tickets are $15 and can be reserved by contacting the box office at 203-225-6079 or visiting www.centerstageshelton.org.