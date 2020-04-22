One injured in Buddington Road rollover

One person was seriously injured after a rollover motor vehicle accident Tuesday on Buddington Road and L’Hermitage Drive. One person was seriously injured after a rollover motor vehicle accident Tuesday on Buddington Road and L’Hermitage Drive. Photo: Shelton Fire Department / Contributed Photo Photo: Shelton Fire Department / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close One injured in Buddington Road rollover 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

SHELTON — One person was seriously injured after a rollover motor vehicle accident Tuesday on Buddington Road and L’Hermitage Drive.

Shelton Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson, who commanded the scene, said fire crews from Companies 1 and 3 were dispatched to the rollover at 5 p.m. and extricated the driver from the wreck.

“Members conducted vehicle stabilization and removed the roof of the vehicle to extricate the trapped operator,” said Wilson, adding that 12 firefighters worked to free the driver. “It took about 12 minutes to free the woman from the vehicle.”

Once she was removed, Wilson said Echo Hose Ambulance Corps transported her to a local trauma facility.

brian.gioiele@hearstmediact.com