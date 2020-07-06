https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/One-injured-in-River-Road-rollover-15388772.php
One injured in River Road rollover
Photo: Contributed Photo
SHELTON — One person was injured in a rollover accident on River Road Saturday.
Shelton Deputy Fire Chief Paul Wilson said fire companies 1 and 4 responded to River Road near Moulthrop Road about 6 p.m. for a report of a single-vehicle rollover with one occupant trapped.
“Upon arrival of the Pine Rock Park units, they were able to successfully stabilize the vehicle and extricate the occupant,” said Wilson.
Echo Hose Ambulance Corps transported the patient to a local hospital for evaluation, said Wilson.
